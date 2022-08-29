UK: Nottinghill Afro-Carbbean Carnival Back After 2 Year Hiatus

- Advertisement -

After a two year hiatus, Notting Hill Carnival returned to the capital in August 27-29 . Join London’s biggest street party as the streets of west London are filled with Caribbean colours, music and flavours.

Elaborate floats and costumed performers wind their way through the streets in the carnival parade, dance to the sound of steel bands and calypso music, and visit the tempting food stalls along the route.

What is Notting Hill Carnival?

Notting Hill Carnival was first held in 1966. It celebrates the rich history of Caribbean culture in London.

The first Notting Hill Carnival attracted around 500 people. The carnival has since grown to become the largest street festival in Europe, attracting hundreds of thousands to London. You can usually expect to see some 50,000 performers in the parade and more than 30 sound systems, with more than one million people attending over the weekend.

When does it take place?

Notting Hill Carnival takes place on the last weekend of August, including the summer bank holiday (public holiday) Monday,

Where can I find the 2022 parade route?

The Notting Hill Carnival route usually remains the same every year and can be found on the official Notting Hill Carnival app, which features a map. Website