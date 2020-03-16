UK Passengers on Virus Cruise Ship to be Flown Home from Cuba, Medical Supplies Airlifted to Braemar

Hundreds of British passengers stuck on a cruise ship due to a Coronavirus outbreak are to be evacuated back to the UK via Cuba after being refused entry to the Bahamas.

The MS Braemar is setting sail for Cuba where officials have agreed to accept the ship out of “humanitarian concerns”.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office is “working around the clock to arrange evacuation flights from Cuba to the UK”.

The ship has been anchored off the Bahamas since last week after five people on the Fred Olsen operated ship tested positive for the deadly virus.

Officials in the Bahamas previously refused to let the ship dock but offered supplies of food and medication.

However, Cuba is now willing to accept the ship in a “shared effort to confront and stop the spread of the pandemic”.

The government in Havana reportedly understands the difficult situation the passengers find themselves in.

The Braemar has already been turned away by Barbados and the Bahamas after four passengers and one crew member tested positive.

All five are now in isolation on board the ship.

To date, another 16 passengers and 19 crew members are also in isolation after showing influenza-like symptoms, including a doctor.

Bars and restaurants on the ship remain open, but its “evening entertainment venue” has been closed over health fears.

A spokesperson for Fred Olsen said: “We can confirm that our ship Braemar is now on her way to Cuba where guests will be repatriated back to the UK by air.

“We are working with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office towards a Wednesday departure, but details are still being confirmed and this may change.

“We will update our guests as soon as we have more information.”

Earlier today, the Foreign and Commonwealth office (FCO) confirmed that flights from Cuba are being planned for passengers aboard Braemar.

An FCO spokesperson said: “We are working around the clock to arrange evacuation flights from Cuba to the UK as soon as possible for passengers on the Braemar cruise ship.

“The evacuation is being co-ordinated with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines and we advise that all passengers follow their instructions.

“We continue to update British passengers as the plans progress.”

Cayman Rescue Helicopter Delivers Emergency Medical Supplies to Braemar

A team from the RCIPS Air Operations Unit carried out a mission on Saturday, 14 March 2020 to deliver emergency medical supplies for The MS Braemar cruise ship, which is currently off the Bahamas and unable to dock at present due an outbreak of COVID-19 onboard.

The medicines, which are not related to COVID-19 treatment, were standard prescription items which were urgently required by passengers and in good supply on Cayman. The operation was coordinated by the Governor’s Office and the British High Commission in Nassau. The supplies were landed in the Bahamas and were delivered to the ship, which is off Grand Bahama, by the British High Commission.

The MS Braemar has over 680 passengers onboard most of whom are British. They include a number of people who are in urgent need of the medicines.

The operation was authorised by Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Alden McLauglin.

The Governor commented, “Once again we are extremely grateful to the team at the RCIPS Air Operations Unit for their service. This mission was vital to ensure the passengers on the Braemar had access to life saving medicines. My thanks also go to the pharmacy team at the HSA for providing such a professional response.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin said, “This is a time when the world needs to come together to help each other. The RCIPS helicopter has proved vital in saving lives not only in Cayman but also in the region. This operation was essential to provide vital medicines to vulnerable passengers and I am pleased that here in Cayman we have the capability to protect people at home but also to help those in distress on the sea.”