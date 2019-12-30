Economy Seats: PM Boris Johnson at the window seat with his partner Carrie Symonds snuggling next to him

The UK Prime Minister has saved British taxpayers tens of thousands by flying economy class for his Caribbean holiday with girlfriend Carrie Symonds. But that’s as far as the economy went with the couple staying at posh Mustique digs for a reported $30,000 per week.

Boris Johnson touched down in St Lucia on Thursday morning after a long-haul British Airways flight from London.

In a photograph taken by a fellow passenger, the Prime Minister can be seen at a window seat reading a book while Ms Symonds snuggles underneath her coat.

The pair appear to be seated in economy towards the back of the plane, where passengers can often feel more turbulence than those at the front.

A source told MailOnline that the couple kept a ‘low profile’ for the duration of the flight and were accompanied by ‘little security’.

Beaming British Airways cabin crew squeezed around Mr Johnson and his St Lucian counterpart Allen Chastanet for a picture on the steps of the airplane after it landed

The stunning bedroom of the six-bedroom villa where Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds will be staying. It comes replete with a four poster bed

The couple are staying in a property rented out by the Von Bismark family and as well as having the sea just a stone’s throw away, then can also take a dip in their own pool

The cost of the flight would have cost in the region of £1323 each, significantly less than if the Prime Minister had used an RAF private jet – which would more likely weigh in at around £100,000.

It is understood the couple were not offered an upgrade on the flight due to strict anti-bribery and corruption rules in place at airlines.

But Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds appeared happy to do their bit and save the taxpayer money ahead of their break in Mustique – their final destination – where they are staying in a luxury villa.

Ms Symonds earlier this month proved herself a thrifty character after it was revealed she hired her designer outfits, rather than buying them outright.

It also burnished her green credentials, in keeping with her day job as an adviser to environmental campaign group Oceana.



The couple are understood to have landed at a nearby island yesterday, before taking another plane and arriving at Mustique. The villa they are staying at boats three private pools, a butler, chef and housekeeper

‘This tranquil villa rests harmoniously on a hilltop overlooking Britannia Bay, which offers perfect trade wind breezes and panoramic views of the surrounding Caribbean and lush landscape of the island.’

The couple are understood to have landed at a nearby island yesterday, before taking another plane and arriving at Mustique today at the villa which boats three private pools, a butler, chef and housekeeper.

The island is also a favourite of the Royal Family, with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall having holidayed there as well as Princess Margaret who was gifted land on the island as a wedding present.

She was famously photographed in 1976 with Roddy Llewellyn while still married to Lord Snowden, which caused a major royal scandal.

In recent years, prime ministers have tended to take more low-key holidays with Theresa May enjoying walking holidays in Wales with husband Philip and David Cameron and his family often holidaying in Cornwall.

But Mr Johnson is clearly in the mood for a more luxury retreat after securing his passage back to No10 with a thumping Tory majority.