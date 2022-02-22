UK: Johnson says pandemic restrictions will end
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said emergency powers are still needed as authorities end border blockades amid a trucker convoy protest of COVID-19 restrictions, The Associated Press reported.
Speaking on Monday, Trudeau said some demonstrators are already planning further blockades along the border, adding his public health minister said there was a report of an effort to block a border crossing in British Columbia over the weekend.
“The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau also said Ottawa residents were harassed for weeks throughout the duration of the protests, adding billions of dollars in trade were stalled by the border blockades, putting people’s jobs at risk, according to the AP.
“A flood of misinformation and disinformation washed over Canada, including from foreign sources,” Trudeau said.
“After these illegal blockades and occupations received disturbing amounts of foreign funding to destabilize Canada’s democracy, it became clear that local and provincial authorities needed more tools to restore order.”