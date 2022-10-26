UK: PM Sunak Names Cabinet Members

Rishi Sunak’s cabinet
Dominic RaabDeputy Prime Minister @DominicRaab
Dominic Raab has been appointed justice secretary and deputy prime minister by Rishi Sunak.
Jeremy HuntChancellor @Jeremy_Hunt
Jeremy Hunt will remain in his post as chancellor, after having been in the role for just over a week.
Suella BravermanHome Secretary @SuellaBraverman
Suella Braverman has returned as home secretary – less than a week after she resigned from the role over a data breach, leaving with a brutal attack on Liz Truss’s government’s direction on migration.
James CleverlyForeign Secretary @JamesCleverly
James Cleverly has been reappointed foreign secretary by Rishi Sunak.
Ben WallaceDefence Secretary @BWallaceMP
Ben Wallace has been reappointed as defence secretary, a post he has held since July 2019, where he’s been leading the response to the war in Ukraine.
Nadhim ZahawiMinister Without Portfolio @nadhimzahawi
Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed minister without portfolio and Conservative Party chairman by Rishi Sunak.
Oliver DowdenChancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster @OliverDowden
Oliver Dowden has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster by Rishi Sunak.
Thérèse CoffeyEnvironment Secretary @theresecoffey
Thérèse Coffey has been appointed as secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs by Rishi Sunak.
Grant ShappsBusiness Secretary @grantshapps
Grant Shapps has been appointed business secretary by Rishi Sunak.
Penny MordauntLeader of the Commons @PennyMordaunt
Penny Mordaunt has been reappointed as leader of the House of Commons.
Mel StrideWork & Pensions Secretary @MelJStride
Mel Stride has been appointed work and pensions secretary.
Gillian KeeganEducation Secretary @GillianKeegan
Gillian Keegan has been appointed education secretary.
Steve BarclayHealth Secretary @SteveBarclay
Steve Barclay has been appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, a role he briefly held under Boris Johnson after Sajid Javid resigned in July.
Mark HarperTransport Secretary @Mark_J_Harper
Mark Harper has been appointed transport secretary.
Michael GoveLevelling Up Secretary @michaelgove
Michael Gove has been appointed Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Kemi BadenochInternational Trade Secretary @KemiBadenoch
Kemi Badenoch has been reappointed international trade secretary by Rishi Sunak and will also be minister for women and equalities.
Michelle DonelanCulture Secretary @michelledonelan
Michelle Donelan has been reappointed culture secretary having served in the same role under Liz Truss.
Chris Heaton-HarrisSecretary of State for Northern Ireland @chhcalling
Chris Heaton-Harris has been reappointed Northern Ireland secretary.
Alister JackSecretary of State for Scotland
Alister Jack has been reappointed secretary of state for Scotland, a role he has held since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019.
David TC DaviesSecretary of State for Wales @DavidTCDavies
David TC Davies has been appointed secretary of state for Wales.
Lord TrueLeader of the Lords
Lord True has been reappointed leader of the House of Lords.
Simon HartChief Whip @Simonhartmp
Simon Hart has been appointed chief whip.
Victoria PrentisAttorney General @VictoriaPrentis
Victoria Prentis has been appointed Attorney General – the chief legal adviser to the government – and will attend cabinet.
John GlenChief Secretary to the Treasury @JohnGlenUK
John Glen has been appointed chief secretary to the Treasury.
Jeremy QuinPaymaster General
Jeremy Quin will attend cabinet after being named paymaster general and Cabinet Office minister.
Johnny MercerMinister for Veterans’ Affairs @JohnnyMercerUK
Johnny Mercer has been named minister for veterans’ affairs in the Cabinet Office and will also attend cabinet.
Tom TugendhatMinister for Security @TomTugendhat
Tom Tugendhat has been reappointed to the cabinet as security minister in the Home Office.
Gavin WilliamsonMinister Without Portfolio @GavinWilliamson
Gavin Williamson has been appointed as a minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office and will attend cabinet.
Robert JenrickMinister for Immigration @RobertJenrick
Robert Jenrick has been appointed minister for immigration in the Home Office and will attend cabinet.
Andrew MitchellMinister for Development @andrewmitchMP
Andrew Mitchell has been appointed development minister at the Foreign Office and will attend cabinet.