UK: PM Sunak Names Cabinet Members

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak’s cabinet

  • Dominic Raab

    Profile picture

    Deputy Prime Minister @DominicRaab

    Dominic Raab has been appointed justice secretary and deputy prime minister by Rishi Sunak.

  • Jeremy Hunt

    Profile picture

    Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt

    Jeremy Hunt will remain in his post as chancellor, after having been in the role for just over a week.

  • Suella Braverman

    Profile picture

    Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman

    Suella Braverman has returned as home secretary – less than a week after she resigned from the role over a data breach, leaving with a brutal attack on Liz Truss’s government’s direction on migration.

  • James Cleverly

    Profile picture

    Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly

    James Cleverly has been reappointed foreign secretary by Rishi Sunak.

  • Ben Wallace

    Profile picture

    Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP

    Ben Wallace has been reappointed as defence secretary, a post he has held since July 2019, where he’s been leading the response to the war in Ukraine.

  • Nadhim Zahawi

    Profile picture

    Minister Without Portfolio @nadhimzahawi

    Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed minister without portfolio and Conservative Party chairman by Rishi Sunak.

  • Oliver Dowden

    Profile picture

    Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster @OliverDowden

    Oliver Dowden has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster by Rishi Sunak.

  • Thérèse Coffey

    Profile picture

    Environment Secretary @theresecoffey

    Thérèse Coffey has been appointed as secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs by Rishi Sunak.

  • Grant Shapps

    Profile picture

    Business Secretary @grantshapps

    Grant Shapps has been appointed business secretary by Rishi Sunak.

  • Penny Mordaunt

    Profile picture

    Leader of the Commons @PennyMordaunt

    Penny Mordaunt has been reappointed as leader of the House of Commons.

  • Mel Stride

    Profile picture

    Work & Pensions Secretary @MelJStride

    Mel Stride has been appointed work and pensions secretary.

  • Gillian Keegan

    Profile picture

    Education Secretary @GillianKeegan

    Gillian Keegan has been appointed education secretary.

  • Steve Barclay

    Profile picture

    Health Secretary @SteveBarclay

    Steve Barclay has been appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, a role he briefly held under Boris Johnson after Sajid Javid resigned in July.

  • Mark Harper

    Profile picture

    Transport Secretary @Mark_J_Harper

    Mark Harper has been appointed transport secretary.

  • Michael Gove

    Profile picture

    Levelling Up Secretary @michaelgove

    Michael Gove has been appointed Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

  • Kemi Badenoch

    Profile picture

    International Trade Secretary @KemiBadenoch

    Kemi Badenoch has been reappointed international trade secretary by Rishi Sunak and will also be minister for women and equalities.

  • Michelle Donelan

    Profile picture

    Culture Secretary @michelledonelan

    Michelle Donelan has been reappointed culture secretary having served in the same role under Liz Truss.

  • Chris Heaton-Harris

    Profile picture

    Secretary of State for Northern Ireland @chhcalling

    Chris Heaton-Harris has been reappointed Northern Ireland secretary.

  • Alister Jack

    Profile picture

    Secretary of State for Scotland

    Alister Jack has been reappointed secretary of state for Scotland, a role he has held since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

  • David TC Davies

    Profile picture

    Secretary of State for Wales @DavidTCDavies

    David TC Davies has been appointed secretary of state for Wales.

  • Lord True

    Profile picture

    Leader of the Lords

    Lord True has been reappointed leader of the House of Lords.

  • Simon Hart

    Profile picture

    Chief Whip @Simonhartmp

    Simon Hart has been appointed chief whip.

  • Victoria Prentis

    Profile picture

    Attorney General @VictoriaPrentis

    Victoria Prentis has been appointed Attorney General – the chief legal adviser to the government – and will attend cabinet.

  • John Glen

    Profile picture

    Chief Secretary to the Treasury @JohnGlenUK

    John Glen has been appointed chief secretary to the Treasury.

  • Jeremy Quin

    Profile picture

    Paymaster General

    Jeremy Quin will attend cabinet after being named paymaster general and Cabinet Office minister.

  • Johnny Mercer

    Profile picture

    Minister for Veterans’ Affairs @JohnnyMercerUK

    Johnny Mercer has been named minister for veterans’ affairs in the Cabinet Office and will also attend cabinet.

  • Tom Tugendhat

    Profile picture

    Minister for Security @TomTugendhat

    Tom Tugendhat has been reappointed to the cabinet as security minister in the Home Office.

  • Gavin Williamson

    Profile picture

    Minister Without Portfolio @GavinWilliamson

    Gavin Williamson has been appointed as a minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office and will attend cabinet.

  • Robert Jenrick

    Profile picture

    Minister for Immigration @RobertJenrick

    Robert Jenrick has been appointed minister for immigration in the Home Office and will attend cabinet.

  • Andrew Mitchell

    Profile picture

    Minister for Development @andrewmitchMP

    Andrew Mitchell has been appointed development minister at the Foreign Office and will attend cabinet.

