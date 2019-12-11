YouGov’s final MRP poll of the 2019 general election has good news for Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, but grim reading for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

The model which correctly called 93% of seats in 2017 currently shows that a small Conservative majority is likely. This is the final public polling YouGov will conduct before Thursday’s vote.

If the election were held now the Tories could win 339 seats (22 more than they took in 2017) and a vote share of 43%. In terms of seats, this would be the Conservative’s best performance since 1987.

Meanwhile, Labour are set to lose 31 seats – falling from 262 in 2017 to 231 – and take 34% of the vote (a six percentage point decrease). In terms of seats won this would be the party’s worst performance since 1983.

A YouGov spokesperson said: “Like all predictions our model comes with some uncertainty, and the margin of error here could put the final number of Conservative seats from 311 to 367.

“This means that we absolutely cannot rule out the 2019 election producing a hung Parliament – nor can we rule out a larger Conservative majority.

“Most of the seats changing hands are ones Labour won in 2017, passing back to Tory control. What happens in these constituencies is key to deciding whether Boris Johnson has a majority and how large it may be.

“Since our last model in November it’s clear that Labour has pulled back many of these seats. In November they were set to lose 44 to the Conservatives but this has now dropped to just 29. That change puts Labour back ahead in seats like Weaver Vale, Tom Watson’s former seat of West Bromwich East and Workington.