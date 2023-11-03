UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Quizzes Elon Musk At Artificial Intelligence Summit.

“It’s both good and bad – one of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life.”

Amid all the philosophising, there was little in the way of new announcements about how the technology will be employed and regulated in the UK – aside from the prime minister’s promise that AI could be used to improve the government’s own website.

Mr Musk was one of the star guests at this week’s summit – but it briefly looked like the event with Mr Sunak might be a little overshadowed.

Hours before it was due to begin, Mr Musk took to his own website X, formerly known as Twitter, to take a swipe at the summit.

As Mr Sunak was on his feet giving his final press conference at Bletchley Park, Mr Musk shared a cartoon parodying an “AI Safety Summit”.

It depicted caricatures representing the UK, European Union, China and the US with speech bubbles reading “We declare that AI posses a potentially catastrophic risk to humankind” – while their thought bubbles read “And I can not wait to develop it”.

Source: BBC