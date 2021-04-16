Buckingham Palace will commemorate the life and legacy of Prince Philip on Saturday with a funeral at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. Relatively low-key due to a pandemic-restricted guest list, the intimate ceremony will begin with a funeral procession at Windsor Castle that concludes at the chapel. Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died April 9 at age 99.

When and where is the ceremony?

The funeral begins Saturday at 3 p.m. GMT (or 7 a.m. Pacific), though the procession technically starts 20 minutes earlier. At 6:40 a.m. Pacific, the coffin will be brought from Windsor Castle and followed by members of the royal family in a funeral procession. It’ll proceed to St. George’s Chapel, where Prince Philip will be laid to rest.

How can I watch?

For U.S. viewers, the televised ceremony will be broadcast on multiple channels. Coverage begins as early as 5 a.m. Pacific on CNN International. Fox News and CNN will begin their broadcasts at 6 a.m. The networks NBC, CBS and ABC will follow at 6:30 a.m.

If you’d prefer to watch online, NBC, CBS and ABC will make their coverage available to stream on Peacock, CBSN and ABC News Live, respectively.

Who is attending the funeral?

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that only 30 guests will be allowed to attend, per Britain’s COVID-19 restrictions. The small guest list is a departure from other royal ceremonies (Harry and Meghan’s wedding had a guest list of 600), though the palace assured that the ceremony will still meet the late duke’s wishes.

Only Queen Elizabeth and members of Prince Philip’s family have been invited to attend — leaving notable names like Prime Minister Boris Johnson off the guest list.

Alongside Queen Elizabeth, attendees include Anne, Philip’s only daughter; his three sons, Charles, Edward and Andrew; and grandsons Harry and William and his wife, Kate.