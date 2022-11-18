UK Recession: Biggest Hit to Living Standards on Record

Britain faces the biggest hit to living standards on record as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt set out £30bn of delayed spending cuts and £25bn of backdated tax increases in an autumn statement that laid bare the country’s dire economic predicament.

Underlining the fragility of the economy, the chancellor pushed back the fresh austerity measures until after the next election amid evidence that higher energy bills and the worst inflation in four decades will cause a protracted recession, a jump in unemployment of 500,000 and a lost decade for living standards.

In a sombre assessment of the economic crisis, the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the biggest two-year squeeze since modern records began – a cumulative drop of 7% – would wipe out the previous eight years of growth in living standards and return them to their 2014 level by 2024.

The OBR said the economy had just entered a recession that would last for more than a year and lead to the economy shrinking by 1.4% in 2023.

Hunt trimmed the budgets of Whitehall departments, broadened the scope of the windfall tax on energy companies, extended the freeze on tax allowances, reduced the threshold for paying the 45% rate of income tax to £125,100, gave local authorities the go-ahead to raise council tax, and raised more from capital gains tax and inheritance tax as part of a plan to convince the financial markets of the government’s intention to reduce its budget deficit.

But Hunt increased spending on the NHS and schools, and deferred most of his tough measures until 2024-25 and beyond, as he stressed the need to avoid a “doom loop” of rising taxes and lower growth.

“We are honest about the challenges and fair in our solutions. Yes, we take difficult decisions to tackle inflation and keep mortgage rises down. But our plan also leads to a shallower downturn, lower energy bills, higher long-term growth and a stronger NHS and education system,” the chancellor said.

The head of one of the UK’s leading thinktanks questioned whether some of the planned austerity would ever happen. Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said: “The fiscal tightening is heavily back-loaded, with the vast bulk of spending cuts in particular pencilled in for after April 2025.

“Given the profound uncertainty around the outlook, and the potential economic and social costs of an unnecessarily large up-front fiscal tightening, this is probably the right choice, on balance. But delaying all of the difficult decisions until after the next general election does cast doubt on the credibility of these plans. The tight spending plans post-2025, in particular, may stretch credulity.”

Labour said wages adjusted for inflation were lower in 2022 than when the Conservatives came to power in 2010 – a record unmatched since the mid-19th century.