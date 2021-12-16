================================================

Omicron not derailing US vaccine strategy

No big change-up in the composition of the vaccines is imminent to fight omicron, President Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

Fauci said at this point there is no need for a modified vaccine specifically to fight the omicron variant, instead urging people to get a booster shot of the existing vaccine.

“Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron,” Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said at a press briefing. “At this point there is no need for a variant-specific booster.”

Vaccine makers like Pfizer said that they had started work on a modified vaccine for omicron soon after it was discovered in case it was needed, and that it could be available in less than 100 days. But as more data has emerged, there have been some reassuring signs about the effectiveness of three doses of the existing vaccines against omicron, though protection from two doses significantly falls off.

Not having to implement a new vaccine could eliminate many logistical and supply hurdles to the vaccination effort.

Data so far on current vaccines: Fauci said the omicron variant “undoubtedly compromises the effects” of two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in preventing infection with the omicron variant. Effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine with two doses fell to just 33 percent in a South African study, though there was better protection against severe disease, at 70 percent.

Early studies have shown much stronger protection after three doses, though. Early data from the U.K. showed effectiveness against infection with three doses rose back to 75 percent, from about 30 percent after two doses.

MOST BREAKTHROUGH HOSPITALIZATIONS INVOLVE SENIORS

A large majority of fully vaccinated patients hospitalized and diagnosed COVID-19 between June and September were seniors, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) analysis released Wednesday.

Almost 70 percent of fully vaccinated patients admitted to hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 were aged 65 and older, making up a “disproportionately large share” of breakthrough hospitalizations.

Ten percent of breakthrough hospitalizations occurred among those younger than 50, and one-fifth occurred among those aged 50 to 64.

But unvaccinated COVID-19 hospital patients skewed younger, with 41 percent of cases involving patients younger than 50 and 30 percent involving those aged 50 to 64.

Seniors who experienced breakthrough cases also appeared to have shorter hospital stays on average. The median stay for fully vaccinated patients was 5.6 days, compared to 6.7 days for those who were unvaccinated.

A larger portion of fully vaccinated hospital patients had a comorbidity than unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. But less breakthrough patients had COVID-related respiratory complications or treatments, indicating they may have been admitted for “unrelated reasons.”

“If this is the case, it would mean that the gap in risk of COVID-19 hospitalization between vaccinated and unvaccinated people is even greater than previously known,” KFF noted.