Making his first public comments on the affair on Wednesday, Cox did not deny that he had used his parliamentary office for paid work. He insisted that he “regularly works 70-hour weeks and always ensures that his casework on behalf of his constituents is given primary importance and fully carried out”.

A statement said: “As for the allegation that he breached the parliamentary code of conduct on one occasion, on 14 September 2021, by being in his office while participating in an online hearing in the public inquiry and voting in the House of Commons, he understands that the matter has been referred to the parliamentary commissioner and he will fully cooperate with her investigation. He does not believe that he breached the rules, but will of course accept the judgment of the parliamentary commissioner or of the committee on the matter.”

The whips’ office believe Cox did qualify for a proxy vote earlier in the year and that the chief whip, Mark Spencer, was told in advance he would be working on a big case abroad.

However, a source insisted it was not right that the government necessarily approved of his location and what he was doing. “It’s not our place to sanction MPs’ locations and travel plans, even if he was raking it in from a nice sunny island.”

Some Conservative MPs are furious with what they regard as liberties being taken by the “old guard”, including Cox. One predicted there would be “major trouble” with the whips’ office given the level of dissatisfaction, saying: “We’re heading for civil war.”

A spokesman for the chief whip said: “Around 330 Conservative MPs, and a majority of opposition MPs, were granted … proxy votes in order to assist with tackling the pandemic at a time when physical attendance in the Commons was actively discouraged by the parliamentary authorities. All MPs were expected to follow proceedings and participate virtually. They were also expected to continue performing their primary task of serving their constituents.”

The BVI inquiry videos show that Cox made arguments against “open registers” for politicians’ interests at the public inquiry in June.

He told the inquiry: “Let me be quite candid. There are real drawbacks to open registers. It becomes a political tool for every … many, many, frivolous complaints are made. It is a profound invasion into a legislator’s private life, because what happens is, as you can imagine, stories get written, minor infractions are written up to be morally shameful or even impute dishonesty.”

Cox is also facing a conflict of interest claim after it emerged that he had lobbied against imposing tougher financial regulations on the Cayman Islands just months after he gained more than £40,000 from legal firms based in the tax haven.

On Wednesday, Cox’s whereabouts remained a mystery, despite his statement. Staff at the MP’s office declined to respond to questions about where he was, or even whether he was in the UK.

Officials from the BVI commission of inquiry, for which Cox is representing some government ministers over allegations of corruption, said they did not know if or when he would return to the Caribbean.

In his most recent role in the inquiry, from 19 to 22 October, Cox appeared at hearing sessions for almost 30 hours in total. While he was listed in the official transcript as being there in person, on associated video footage Cox was shown appearing virtually, but with the background blurred, meaning it was difficult to know where he might be. An official from the inquiry said he was appearing remotely.