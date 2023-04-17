UK Study: African-Caribbeans with Type 1 Diabetes at Greater Risk of Losing Sight

The paper, published today in Diabetes Care and led by researchers from King’s, adds much needed evidence to show the relationship between ethnicity and type 1 diabetes-related retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is caused by high blood sugar levels damaging the retina, which is located at the back of the eye. It can take years for diabetic retinopathy to threaten eyesight if not diagnosed and treated. Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness in working age people in the UK and many other countries. The study followed a diverse population group from South London over six years who had type 1 diabetes but no signs of retinopathy. By the end of study, they found African Caribbean ethnicity is a risk factor for sight-threatening diabetic retinopathy, even when adjusted for traditional risk predictors such glucose control and blood pressure as well as socioeconomic status. The study also found the African Caribbean and the Caucasian group, which had the least risk, attended the same number of eye screenings. Researchers warn that more thorough eye exams are needed for at-risk groups.

We undertook this study because there is no previous studies in people with type 1 diabetes of the potential impact of ethnicity on diabetic retinopathy. Our novel observation that people with type 1 diabetes of African Caribbean ethnicity are at 39% greater risk of sight threating retinopathy independent of conventional risk factors suggests that enhanced retinal surveillance and risk factor control may be needed in such higher risk groups. – Dr Janaka Karalliedde, Clinical Reader in Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease