The more contagious United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 called B.1.1.7 is now spreading among the Jamaican population.

This revelation was made by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, at a virtual press conference on Monday, March 8.

Tufton said seven of the eight samples that were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad and Tobago returned positive test results.

None of the patients had a travel history to the UK. The samples were taken from the parishes of St Catherine, St James, Clarendon, Trelawny, Kingston, and St Andrew. The minister said the samples were randomly selected in January and the results were returned on March 6.

According to Tufton, there is a possibility that the presence of the variant could be contributing to the vast increase in the number of positive cases on the island