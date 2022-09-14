UK:Three-Mile-Long Line of People Waiting to See Queen’s Coffin

- Advertisement -

The end of the queue for people to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state is currently near London Bridge, according to the UK government’s live tracker. Estimates given are up 800,000 people in a line more than 7-miles-long waiting to see the Queen’s coffin/.

The queue currently is approximately 3 miles long (about 4 kilometers), the tracker says.

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, UK Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said that the government is expecting “extremely large queues, that could go up to thirty hours.”

She added that “it won’t be thirty hours for everybody” but said that it was important people knew how long it could potentially take.

Donelan added that there will be more than 1,000 people per day on hand to help those in the queue, including from the Samaritans, the Red Cross, and the Metropolitan Police.

