BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The United Nations is this year celebrating its 75th anniversary year under the theme: “The Future We Want; the UN We Need: Reaffirming Our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism.” That’s 75 years of promoting peace, solidarity, human rights and multilateralism and more than 40 years of successful partnership with the governments and people of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Since its ratification in 1945, the United Nations has been working collectively towards sustainable development across the world. Countless programmes that centre on poverty reduction, improving citizen security, advancing gender equality and promoting climate action have been successfully implemented and executed across the Caribbean. Highlighting the organisation’s commitment to cooperation, multilateralism, global solidarity and improving lives, this year’s observance comes at a time when the COVID-19 Pandemic reminds us that we are all interconnected and that only through collaboration can we build a resilient and sustainable future for all.

To commemorate this milestone, at the start of this year the UN Secretary-General launched the world’s largest global conversation to foster solidarity and allow ordinary persons to have a say in the future they want to see. UN Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean staged a number of UN75 events and dialogues this year, aimed at inviting participation, especially from the region’s youth.

Youth were resolute in their call for more meaningful youth engagement as well as digitalization and diversification of regional economies to create opportunities for youth, greater focus on innovation and increased investment in creative industries and to put an end to discriminatory practices with laws. Moreover, they reiterated their faith in the value of multilateralism and the importance of global cooperation.

Didier Trebucq, the UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, applauded the innovation and resourcefulness employed in conducting the celebration this year and highlighted the ever-important role of the UN, especially at this time.

“The UN is a manifestation of the resilience of the human spirit, that deep conviction that the world can be a better place if we all work together. That respect human rights for all is the only guarantee of freedoms and that peace, justice, rule of law are our best tools for protecting our freedoms and delivering on the promise embodied in the act of forming the UN, that is, to deliver a more equitable, peaceful and prosperous world.”

“These two major UN75 events are gifts to the people of this region and exemplify the extensive partnerships the UN has forged for over the past 40 years. The UN remains more than ever committed to its partnership with the Caribbean, especially amidst the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Let me take this opportunity, to also thank regional Prime Ministers, Government counterparts, the OECS, civil society partners and members of the private sector. Together we are upholding our beliefs in the value of multilateralism, as we work to continue to deliver a sustainable future for all to achieve the agenda 2030.”

An explosion of diverse regional talent, global dialogue and intergenerational discussion combine in two significant virtual events this weekend to mark UN Day, which is observed on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Member countries throughout the region are coming together to celebrate this global milestone.

The first event, being held in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern States (OECS) Commission is a virtual youth event themed: “Youth Voices Rising” to be held on UN Day October 24 beginning at 1:30 p.m. This online session which focuses on youth as equal partners in the developmental thrust will include panel discussions, entertainment and special tribute videos as part of the celebration. It will be live-streamed on uwitv.org as well as facebook.com/UNBarbadosandOECS.

Close on its heels, in partnership with the Government of Barbados and the National Cultural Foundation the UN presents its 75th anniversary concert themed “United Together: Shaping Our Future.” This virtual event takes place on October 25th at 7:00 p.m. and features over 21 regional entertainers and will also be live-streamed on uwitv.org and facebook.com/UNBarbadosandOECS.

Mr. Trebucq identified the recent award of the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Organisation as a signal honour on this 75th Anniversary that reiterates the value the work of the organisation at this significant juncture.