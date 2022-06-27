UN Chief Set to Take Part in CARICOM Meet July 1

- Advertisement -

PARAMARIBO, Suriname – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to arrive here on July 1 to participate in the 43rd regular meeting of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government.

This was confirmed by his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, who also said that Guterres will attend the opening ceremony on July 3, followed by discussions with the CARICOM leaders.

The summit will be held from July 3 to 6.

Speaking during the UN’s daily press briefing on Friday, Dujarric noted that the Caribbean is among the world’s hardest hit by worsening climate impacts, despite having contributed among the least to the problem, due to very low emissions.

In March, the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) designated the Caribbean region as highly climate-vulnerable, meaning its people are 15 times more likely to die of climate impacts