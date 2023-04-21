UN, Haiti Sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework

- Advertisement -

Port-au-Prince, Apr 20 (EFE).- Haiti and the United Nations signed Thursday in Port-au-Prince a new cooperation framework for sustainable development in the country for the next five years.

“This document will accompany the country in its response to the main issues that affect its development trajectory,” the United Nations said in a statement.

To implement its strategic priorities, the UN in Haiti says it favors an integrated approach that takes into account the response to the immediate and long-term needs of the most vulnerable populations and groups, particularly women and youth.

“The UN works to strengthen opportunities for the consolidation of peace and development and to promote effective respect for human rights, leaving no one behind,” the statement said.

The UN has a broad partnership to achieve the five main outcomes of the cooperation framework that will contribute to the “desired transformative change in Haiti.”

These results refer to the areas of good governance and the rule of law; human rights and security; an inclusive economic model; basic social services, and environmental protection, multidimensional risk management and territorial governance.

The Cooperation for Sustainable Development framework promotes a cooperation model that “will help Haiti” to take advantage of its own wealth and the potential of its population to promote inclusive economic growth, effective respect for human rights and gender equality.

In addition, it will help well-being and a better distributed prosperity, as well as improving resilience and the prevention of conflicts and natural disasters.

The agreement was signed by Haitian Minister of Planning and External Cooperation Ricard Pierre, and the special representative of the UN Secretary General in Haiti Maria Isabel Salvador.

The document is aligned with the priority actions of the Haitian Strategic Development Plan, as well as with the Doha Program for the Development of the Least Developed Countries and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which the UN promotes.EFE

mm/lds