CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- October 13 is the United Nation’s (UN) International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR) which aims to promote a global culture of disaster reduction including disaster prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

To promote IDDR, Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) made a presentation at the Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Centre Operations Briefing at Long Point.

“IDDR solidifies the global process and achievements thus far towards the Sendai Framework Seven Global Targets to be achieved by the year 2030,” explained Dyer.

IDDR began in 1989 to celebrate how people and communities around the world are reduce their exposure to disasters, and raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks they face.

“It is an opportunity to acknowledge the substantial progress being made toward the reduction of disaster risk, losses in lives, livelihoods and health,” said Der. “It also measures the progress made in the economic, physical, social, cultural, environmental, and assets of persons, businesses, communities and countries.”

The Sendai Seven Campaign promotes each of the seven targets of the Sendai Framework over seven years. The focus for this year 2020 is on Target (e): To substantially increase the number of countries with national and local disaster risk reduction strategies by the end of 2020.

“This year’s theme, ‘It’s all about Governance/Good Disaster Risk Governance,’ emphasises the focus towards effective management of a country’s resources towards disaster risk reduction,” said Dyer. “At the local level, it is critical for the legislative framework to keep pace with the growth of our development of the island. Policy development continues in partnership with allied agencies.

“The NDMD has partnered with our communities to identify and map hazards in the communities in addition to developing response plans. Training of persons to enhance our volunteer pool and develop management structures is ongoing in our communities.

“The success of our public awareness campaign depends largely on a participatory approach that engages a wide range of stakeholders,” said Dyer. “This strategy involves schools, faith-based organisations, government agencies, the business sector, regional and international partners in the promotion of awareness of disaster prevention and managing disaster risks.”

Given the current circumstances, the NDMD will host some virtual activities throughout this week and the rest of October. The organization encourages the public to view these activities on its website: http://www.ndmd.kn, our social media pages, NDMD outlets, and ndmd.kn on Facebook, and other social media pages.

“Finally, the need to build our resilience and reduce the vulnerability of our society has now become more crucial than ever,” explained Dyer. “The response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and a record-setting year with the most named storms in the Tropical Atlantic, has the potential to overwhelm our island’s limited resources and exceed our capacity to cope with the new challenges.

“It is imperative therefore, that we are armed with the knowledge of what to do before, during and after each impact. Our vulnerability to disasters can only be minimized through effective risk reduction and maximising the use of our resources. I appeal to everyone to act responsibly, join the effort of building a resilient nation. So, let’s Plan! Prepare! and Protect!”