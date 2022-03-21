UN Report: Haiti the World’s 7th Most Unhappy Country

- Advertisement -

The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network has just released the “World Happiness Report 2022” an annual publication that assessed 146 countries in 2021.

Since 2002, the “World Happiness Report” has used statistical analysis to determine the happiest countries in the world. To determine the happiest country, the researchers analyze and take into account, among other things, 8 criteria:

1. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita;

2. Healthy life expectancy;

3. Social support (individual and collective);

4. The freedom to make life choices;

5. The generosity of individuals;

6. Levels of internal and external corruption. ;

7. Positive affect in a person’s life;

8. Negative affect in a person’s life;

In this report, Haiti is ranked in the Top 10 least happy countries with a score of 3.721 and ranks 140th out of 149 countries.

TOP 10 least happy countries :

1st Afghanistan (146th out of 146): 2.523 points (2021), 2.567 pts (2020)

2nd Zimbabwe (145th out of 146): 3.145 points (2021), 3.299 pts (2020)

3rd Rwanda (144th out of 146): 3.415 points (2021), 3.312 pts (2020)

4th Bostwana (143 out of 146): 3.467 points (2021), 3.479 pts (2020

5th Lesotho (142nd out of 146): 3.512 points (2021), 3.653 pts (2020)

6th Malawi (141st out of 146): 3,600 points (2021), 3,538 pts (2020)

7th Haiti (140th out of 146): 3.615 points (2021), 3.721 pts (2020)

8th Tanzania (139 out of 146): 3.623 points (2021), 3.476 pts (2020)

9th Yemen (138th out of 146): 3.658 points (2021), 3.537 pts (2020)

10th Burundi (137th out of 146): 3.775 points (2021), 3.775 pts (2020