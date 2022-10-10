UN Women’s Rights Committee to Review SKN Wednesday

GENEVA (7 October 2022) – The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women(CEDAW) will hold its upcoming session from 10 October to 28 October, during which it will review Finland, Armenia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belgium, Ukraine, Honduras, the Gambia and Switzerland.

The above eight countries are among the 189 States parties to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 23 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention.

The Committee, which has received the respective country reports and other submissions from non-governmental organizations, will hold public meetings to review the situation of women’s rights and gender equality in the eight countries on the following dates:

Finland

11 October 10:00 – 13:00 and 15:00 – 17:00 (Geneva time)

Armenia

12 October 10:00 – 13:00

13 October 10:00 – 12:00

Saint Kitts and Nevis

12 October 15:00 – 18:00

13 October 15:00 – 17:00

Belgium

14 October 10:00 – 13:00 and 15:00 – 17:00

Ukraine

18 October 10:00 – 13:00

19 October 10:00 – 12:00

Honduras

18 October 15:00 – 18:00

19 October 15 00 – 17:00

Gambia

20 October 10:00 – 13:00 and 15:00 – 17:00

Switzerland

21 October 10:00 – 13:00 and 15:00 – 17:00

The above reviews will be held in Room XXIII, E-Building, Palais des Nations, Geneva. All public meetings are open to the press and broadcast live on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.