Shirley Anita St. Hill Chishom was the first woman from the Caribbean to run for the White House, in 1972, having been elected to Congress in 1968. Although born in the US of a Barbadian mother, she spent her childhood in Barbados and spoke with a Bajan accent all her life.

Her father, Charles Christopher St. Hill, was born in British Guiana before moving to Barbados. He arrived in New York City via Cuba in 1923. Her mother, Ruby Seale, was born in Christ Church, Barbados, and arrived in New York City in 1921.

Her mother was a skilled seamstress and domestic worker. Her mother had trouble working and raising the children at the same time, so in November 1929 when St. Hill turned five, she and her two sisters were sent to Barbados on the S.S. Vulcana to live with their maternal grandmother, Emaline Seale.

Regarding the role of her grandmother, she later said, “Granny gave me strength, dignity, and love. I learned from an early age that I was somebody. I didn’t need the black revolution to tell me that.”

St. Hill and her sisters lived on their grandmother’s farm in the Vauxhall village in Christ Church, where she attended a one-room schoolhouse.

As a result of her time in Barbados, St. Hill spoke with a recognizable West Indian accent throughout her life. In her 1970 autobiography Unbought and Unbossed, she wrote:

“Years later I would know what an important gift my parents had given me by seeing to it that I had my early education in the strict, traditional, British-style schools of Barbados. If I speak and write easily now, that early education is the main reason.”

As a result of her time on the island, and regardless of her U.S. birth, St. Hill would always consider herself a Barbadian American.

“I am not the candidate of Black America, although I am Black and proud. I am not the candidate of the women’s movement in this country, although I am a woman, and equally proud of that… I am the candidate of the people of America.”

Those were the words the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress, Shirley Chisholm, uttered in her 1972 announcement (see video here) that she was running for president, using the campaign slogan “Unbought and Unbossed.”

The move was highly unusual and unlikely to succeed. But Chisholm was unusual, and her bid for the presidency is cited by many women of color who enter politics as inspiration for their own careers.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated her to be United States Ambassador to Jamaica, but she could not serve due to poor health and the nomination was withdrawn. In the same year she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Chisholm died on January 1, 2005, in Ormond Beach near Daytona Beach, Florida after suffering several strokes. She is buried in in Buffalo, New York, where the legend inscribed on her tomb reads: “Unbought and Unbossed”.

In announcing her presidential run last year, California Senator Kamala Harris included nods to Chisholm’s leadership, using the slogan “For the People” and a red-and-yellow color scheme that echoed some of Chisholm’s campaign materials.

Harris, a Jamaican-American, is now presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

Correction: Initially this story stated that Chisholm ran for President in 1968, but in fact she was elected to Congress in 1968 and ran for President in 1972. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.