UNDP Ranks St. Kitts And Nevis #51 Of 193 Countries In Terms Of HDI

By Rick Amburgey

Writer

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released the 2023-2024 Human Development Report earlier this month, which included the Human Development Index (HDI) for every country studied. Factors that account into a country’s HDI include life expectancy, education and Gross National Income per capita.

The numbers used in the report are from 2022. The numbers showed wealthy countries are showing record human development, while poorer countries haven’t managed to reach levels prior to 2020. The numbers for 2020 and 2021 have shown steep declines among those poor countries. Those same declines were not present in the numbers from wealthier countries, which has managed to do very well, even posting record numbers in some cases.

According to the most recent report, St. Kitts and Nevis in ranked at number 51 of 193 countries listed for HDI. The HDI for St. Kitts and Nevis is 0.838. The life expectancy at birth is listed as 72.0 years. The expected years of schooling is listed as 18.4. The mean years of schooling is 10.8. The Gross National Income per capita is 28,442.

In comparison, The United States ranks at number 20 for HDI. Their HDI is 0.927. The life expectancy at birth is 78.2 years. The expected years of education is 16.4 and the mean years of education is 13.6. The GNI for the United States is 65.565.