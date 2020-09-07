BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis schools opened their doors on September 7, marking the official start of the 2020-2021 Academic Year. The Ministry of Education has implemented several new stipulations in and around schools in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the St. Kitts Teachers’ Union, Dale Phipps, appealed to all teachers to embrace the changes brought about by the pandemic.

The changes included the introduction of a shift system blending in-person and virtual learning for students; limiting access of persons entering the school compound; and the enforcement of the 3W’s: Wearing masks, washing hands, and watch your distance. The school environment is going to look very different until an effective vaccine is found for the coronavirus.

“Let us ensure that as we adhere to the safety protocols that our students do also,” said Phipps. “The task will be much greater than usual, but we will get through this. Everything will not be smooth sailing in the first instance, because some decisions will be a work in progress as this is a very fluid situation.

“COVID-19 has changed our world, the way we think and conduct business,” he said. “As we embark on our journey and in spite of what lies ahead, let us all keep our students first and foremost in our minds.”