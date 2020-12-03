File photo. Changes in the UN classification of cannabis as no longer as dangerous as heroin could affect legislation in the Caribbean, where a hotchpotch of differening local laws are in place.

VIENNA–December 2nd, 2020–A United Nations commission has finally decided that medicinal cannabis is less dangerous than risky narcotics such as heroin. The long-delayed decision paves the way for further research and strengthens legalization efforts.

