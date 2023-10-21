United States Congress Remains Crippled As Yet Another Speaker Candidate Falls.

Jim Jordan is only the latest, most determined casualty of a leadership drama that at every turn seems to get more chaotic and acrimonious.

His week-long quest to win the top job in the House ended up as futile as his party’s first pick, Steve Scalise, who threw in the towel before any ballots had been cast.

Mr Scalise may have seen the writing on the wall more quickly because he is a traditional Republican legislator, who had come up through the ranks of his party’s leadership. He had made deals and built relationships to become the second-ranking Republican in the House.

Mr Jordan, on the other hand, is a different character. He made his name in Congress as a political bomb-thrower. He co-founded the House Freedom Caucus, which has used political brinksmanship – under threat of government shutdowns and even a national default on the debt – to bend centrist and establishment Republicans farther to the right.