United States: Department of Justice Announces Updates to Emergency Scheduling Actions for 7-OH and Related Opioid Substances

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The Department of Justice today announced updated emergency scheduling actions targeting 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) and three potent opioid substances related to 7-OH: mitragynine pseudoindoxyl (MGPI), MGM-15, and MGM-16.

“Dangerous and addictive opioids do not belong behind convenience store counters,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Our nation’s children and communities deserve protection from harmful substances like 7-OH and other powerful synthetic drugs. The actions taken by the Department of Justice today reflect our commitment to keeping Americans safe and holding drug traffickers accountable.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is issuing two new Notices of Intent based on new scientific information and recommendations provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The updated HHS analysis supports a revised threshold approach for 7-OH and MGPI designed to distinguish products containing trace amounts of these substances from formulations that have been intentionally enhanced or concentrated.

The two Notices of Intent address:

MGM-15 and MGM-16: DEA will reissue the Notice of Intent without changing the current scheduling approach for these substances.

DEA will reissue the Notice of without changing the current scheduling approach for these substances. 7-OH and MGPI: DEA will issue a new Notice of Intent incorporating HHS’ updated scientific recommendation for concentration and ratio thresholds applicable to both substances.

HHS recommended that 7-OH and MGPI be subject to Schedule I control when either substance alone, or their combined amount when both are present, exceeds 1 milligram per gram in solid products or 1 milligram per milliliter in liquid products, or when the ratio of mitragynine to 7-OH, MGPI, or their combined amount is less than 100 to 1. HHS recommended this approach to better distinguish products intentionally enhanced or concentrated in these opioid substances from products whose alkaloid composition is more consistent with botanical kratom.

The updated HHS analysis confirms that 7-OH occurs naturally in botanical kratom at relatively low levels and identifies additional scientific information suggesting MGPI may also occur at trace levels in some botanical or kratom-derived products. HHS noted that the science concerning the presence of MGPI continues to develop but recommended applying a threshold approach to both 7-OH and MGPI.

DEA temporarily placed MGPI, MGM-15, and MGM-16 into Schedule I on August 26, 2026. Those controls will remain in effect during the new 30-day Notice of Intent period and until DEA issues a new temporary scheduling order.

For 7-OH, DEA had not yet issued a temporary scheduling order. DEA will reissue a new Notice of Intent reflecting HHS’ updated scientific recommendation.