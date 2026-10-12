United States: Department of War Certifies Production Capacity for Second Guided-Missile Destroyer at Maine’s Bath Iron Works

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Following a comprehensive, multi-phase due diligence review, the Department of War has determined that significant operational and managerial improvements at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) have established the capacity and stability necessary to support the potential construction of a second guided-missile destroyer (DDG).

The Department’s thorough review evaluated production throughput, schedule adherence, quality assurance benchmarks, supply chain resilience, and workforce optimization at the Bath, Maine shipyard. Based on verifiable performance enhancements and leadership initiatives implemented across the facility, the Department concluded that building an additional Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyer at BIW is feasible and strategically advantageous for the Navy’s fleet, should Congress secure the necessary funding.

“Our national security requires an industrial base that can respond to demands for increased speed and volume,” said Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg. “After a rigorous review, Bath Iron Works has proven it has the capacity and stability to support construction of a second destroyer. While the operational improvements we have seen at BIW are a significant step in the right direction, the shipyard must continue this momentum to fully resolve legacy production challenges – sustained performance is essential. The Department will continue to partner with contractors who prioritize execution, accountability, and the rapid modernization of our forces.”

“Today’s decision by the Department of War validates the capacity of Bath Iron Works (BIW) and the hard work of its highly skilled 6,800 employees who build the best ships in the world. I have advocated for a second destroyer to be included in this year’s budget, and I worked with the Administration during its careful review and repeated visits to BIW to verify the ability of the shipyard to construct another ship while continuing to complete its current workload,” said Senator Susan Collins (ME). “This certification will help keep our Navy strong and support BIW as a steady source of good-paying Maine jobs. I will continue to work to ensure our shipbuilders have the resources to meet the Navy’s needs at a time when China is relentlessly expanding its fleet.”

The decision to certify the shipyard’s capacity for a second destroyer aligns with the Administration’s broader, aggressive campaign to revitalize the U.S. Maritime Industrial Base and outmatch global pacing threats. To counter aggressive ship-construction timelines by foreign adversaries, the Department is prioritizing long-term stability and capacity-building across the domestic shipbuilding supply chain.

Through targeted modernization investments, workforce development initiatives, and streamlined procurement processes, the Administration is actively expanding America’s sovereign shipbuilding capacity. Ensuring that key shipyards like Bath Iron Works can reliably scale and sustain high-rate production is a cornerstone of the Department’s strategy to maintain global maritime dominance and protect American interests worldwide.