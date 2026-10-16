United States: DHS, Department of Transportation, and Department of War Join Forces to Protect Southern Border Airspace

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The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), along with the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Department of War (DOW), issued the following statement announcing a new, coordinated effort to strengthen airspace security along the southern U.S. border through a temporary flight restriction (TFR) for drones. The TFR – effective today – will bar any unauthorized drone activity up to 400 feet above ground level and extend one nautical mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The move builds on the Trump Administration’s successful efforts to secure the southern border and defend the homeland from national security threats – including illicit cartel activity. The new measure will reduce risks to ongoing border security operations, protect federal personnel, facilities, and the Homeland, and enhance enforcement against those who violate the restrictions.

“DHS will not stop building on the historic progress made to secure the southern border,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “This action will help counter cartel drone threats, protect our personnel, and strengthen security in the airspace above the border. President Trump promised to secure the border, and we are delivering on that promise through continued action and strong partnership with Department of Transportation and the Department of War.”

“President Trump promised to secure the Southern Border, and he did. Now we’re doubling down on that promise by protecting our skies from cartel drone threats and other illicit activities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “I appreciate the close collaboration with our partners at DHS and DOW as we work together to defend our airspace and keep the American people safe.”

“The United States government will maintain 100% operational control of our border: land, air, and sea,” said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. “For too long, cartels have taken advantage of gaps along our southern border. Thanks to President Donald J. Trump, those days are over. By restricting unauthorized drone activity, we are giving commanders greater awareness, greater decision space, and more options to defend the Homeland. Equipped with cutting-edge technology—including Directed Energy Weapons—our warfighters will shoot down any cartel drone that threatens America’s sovereignty.”