United States: DHS Issues Statement After ICE Arrests Illegal Alien from Nigeria Who Exposed Himself in Public While Working for Congressional Campaign in Pennsylvania

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The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien from Nigeria who, while working as a canvasser for a congressional campaign, was arrested for exposing himself in public in Pennsylvania.

On September 27, Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe, an illegal alien from Nigeria, was arrested in East Pennsboro Township for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge.

Following his conviction, ICE arrested Igbojekwe on October 1.

According to local reporting, Igbojekwe was working as a canvasser for Janelle Stelson, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district, at the time of the incident. He was arrested after he was caught in public with his pants off, fully exposing himself, in a residential neighborhood near a park with residents, including children, in the area.

“It’s unbelievable that Janelle Stelson would employ an illegal alien to work on a Congressional campaign, let alone a pervert who exposed himself in public,” said ICE Deputy Director Charles Wall.“Every single day, the men and women of DHS are working hard to target and remove dangerous illegal aliens like this sicko from our communities. The Trump Administration will always put the safety of the American people first.”

Igbojekwe was lawfully admitted to the United States in June 2017. After his authorized period expired in November 2019, he illegally remained in the United States. He was granted deferred action by the Biden Administration in September 2021.