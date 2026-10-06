United States: DHS Issues Statement After Two Illegal Aliens Stab Off-Duty NYPD Detective; Suspects Remain At-Large

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The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after two illegal aliens were accused of stabbing an off-duty New York Police Department (NYPD) detective, with both suspects remaining at-large.

According to local reporting, the incident occurred on October 2 in the Bronx. The two suspects approached the detective and attempted to rob him, stabbing him seven times when he defended himself. The detective was taken to a local hospital, where he is reportedly recovering. The suspects fled the scene on an e-bike.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO New York City has since identified both suspects: Dangelo Rafael Jean Caraballo and Sneider Mejia Bautista, both illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic.

Caraballo’s criminal history includes prior arrests for reckless endangerment, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon involving a loaded firearm, and second-degree menacing involving a weapon. Following his arrest in December 2024 for possession of burglar’s tools, he was released by local law enforcement before ICE could lodge a detainer.

Bautista’s criminal history includes prior arrests for criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar’s tools, grand larceny, and criminal possession of a weapon. Following his arrest in October 2025 for criminal possession of a weapon, ICE lodged a detainer which was then declined by the NYPD. All of his other arrests led to him being released by local authorities before ICE could lodge detainers.

“These illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic are suspects in the stabbing and attempted robbery of an off-duty NYPD detective,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Both of these suspects were RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration, and despite multiple prior arrests in New York, sanctuary politicians refused to cooperate with ICE and released them. This horrific crime could have been prevented if it weren’t for Biden’s open borders and the America Last policies of New York sanctuary politicians. These suspects remain at-large. DHS is calling on New York authorities to cooperate with us so we can get these dangerous criminals off our streets. Our thoughts and prayers are with the detective for a speedy recovery.”

Caraballo illegally entered the United States through Arizona in February 2023 and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. He was then RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration. Bautista illegally entered the United States through Arizona in December 2022 and was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol. He was then RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration. Bautista was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on May 8, 2025.