United States: Fiscal Year 2026 in Review: Investing in Career Readiness, Improving Outcomes for Students, and Returning Education to the States

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With the close of Fiscal Year (FY) 2026, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) continued to deliver on its promise both to supercharge evidence-based literacy and the fundamentals of learning rather than pushing ideological indoctrination, and to break up the federal education bureaucracy and place more funding directly into the hands of local communities.

ED’s interagency agreements allowed over $3.4 billion of formula and competitive grants to flow through the partner agencies to states, students, families, and educators. And by leveraging the expertise and networks of partner agencies, ED significantly expanded the pool of applicants for federal grant competitions.

“This is truly proof of concept that our interagency partnerships are delivering for the American people by streamlining services, breaking up the federal education bureaucracy, better stewarding taxpayer resources, and demonstrating these programs are better situated in other federal agencies,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “As we return education to the states, we are focusing our resources on the fundamentals – investing in literacy, expanding career training and apprenticeships, and delivering stronger support to students with disabilities. As a prime example, nearly 80 percent of new elementary and secondary education grants went directly to State Education Agencies or state-endorsed projects, ensuring federal dollars closely reflect local needs. When we zero in on these foundational needs and let states lead the way, students are better served.”

Key FY26 Milestones:

Expanding Career and Adult Education: The Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education (OCTAE) delivered over 7,850 payments totaling $2 billion through DOL for career and technical education, adult literacy, and workforce preparation programs. These investments are building clear pathways to high-paying, high‑demand jobs.

Investing in Students and Community Innovation: The Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) routed nearly $500 million through DOL and HHS to strengthen literacy, expand charter school access, bolster American History and Civics education, and modernize state academic assessments.

In addition to the Department’s literacy investments, highlights include:

Career Pathways Exploration: $38 million to help states integrate career exploration into their career pathways and workforce readiness programs.