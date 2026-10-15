United States: Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Opioid Distribution Conspiracy

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A Miami, Florida man pleaded guilty yesterday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute over 87,000 oxycodone 30mg pills.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Jose Llerena, 49, of Miami, Florida, conspired with others, including Olushola Yusuf—a pharmacist and pharmacy owner convicted at trial earlier this year for illegally dispensing over 300,000 oxycodone 30mg pills—to illegally distribute oxycodone to individuals who had no medical need for the drug. Llerena was a “patient recruiter” who paid individuals to pose as patients and obtain illegal and unnecessary oxycodone prescriptions from South Florida clinics and doctors. Llerena then took his recruits and their illegal prescriptions to Yusuf’s pharmacies in order to get the pills. Yusuf kept a list of Llerena’s recruits at her pharmacy. Llerena paid Yusuf cash for the drug at above market value.

List Seized by Law Enforcement from Yusuf’s Pharmacy of Purported “Patients” Llerena Recruited to Illegally Obtain Oxycodone Pills

Llerena then paid his recruits, usually via Zelle, for the oxycodone pills before reselling the pills on the street. Llerena was personally responsible for distributing 3,735 oxycodone pills.

Llerena pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. A sentencing date has not been set. Llerena faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division; United States Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida; Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) Acting Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Miranda Bennett; DEA Special Agent in Charge Miles Aley, Miami Field Division; and FBI Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles made the announcement.

HHS-OIG, DEA, and FBI investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Angela Benoit of the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacqueline DerOvanesian for the Southern District of Florida are prosecuting the case.

The Department of Justice’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in federal districts across the country, has charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $45 billion since 2007. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, are taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in health care fraud schemes. More information can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/health-care-fraud-unit.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the Fraud Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.