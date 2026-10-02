United States: Gov. Beshear: $10 Million Secured To Increase Maternal Healthcare, Support Moms and Newborns

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Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Olivia Walton, founder of Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies America (HMHBA), at the Heartland Summit to celebrate the commonwealth being awarded $10 million to support maternal care. HMHBA announced a total of $20 million going to Kentucky and Arkansas, marking the organization’s first state-level investment toward a goal of cutting the U.S. maternal death rate in half in five years.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries – a known fact that disproportionately affects women of color and those in rural communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “We must act with intention and deliver solutions to keep women and their children safe and healthy. I want to thank Olivia Walton and the entire Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies America team for choosing to invest in Kentucky. This investment and partnership will make a difference for women and families across our commonwealth and country.”

“Our goal is to cut maternal deaths in half in five years, and getting there will take strong public-private partnerships,” said HMHBA founder Olivia Walton. “Arkansas and Kentucky are already making significant investments in maternal health through the Rural Health Transformation Program. We have an opportunity to build on that momentum. States know their communities best, and we can help bring additional resources, partners and support to build on what’s already working. We’re proud to start from the Heartland in Arkansas and Kentucky and show what this kind of partnership can make possible.”

The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries. Two-thirds of maternal deaths occur in the year after birth, yet 40% of mothers receive no follow-up care. The vast majority of these deaths are preventable – the CDC estimates that 87% of pregnancy-related deaths could be prevented. The risks fall hardest on moms of color and women in rural communities, where hospitals are closing obstetric units at an accelerating pace.

These challenges persist in Kentucky, where nearly half of the state’s 120 counties are classified as maternity care deserts – a statistic that will worsen as federal Medicaid cuts threaten rural hospitals and healthcare centers. Approximately 58% of rural women in Kentucky live more than 30 minutes from a birthing hospital.

HMHBA will work with Arkansas and Kentucky to develop, implement and evaluate sustainable models of care that can be replicated across the country. Over the next five years, HMHBA’s funding will support state-led efforts to:

Expand access to maternity care by growing the availability of midwives, doulas, community health workers and other maternal health professionals;

Strengthen maternal health data and quality improvement efforts, including through statewide Perinatal Improvement Collaboratives;

Increase access to home visiting services during pregnancy and the postpartum period; and

Expand postpartum care and support, including mental health services and other resources that support mothers’ long-term health.

“Team Kentucky is committed to ensuring Kentucky moms and babies are healthy and thrive,” said Dr. Steven Stack, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “We are grateful to Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies America for its partnership and support that will enable us to reduce gaps in prenatal and postpartum care that endanger our mothers and children. Together, we will improve access to care in our rural communities and improve the health of families throughout the commonwealth.”

HMHBA is a national, bipartisan, independent nonprofit that brings together leaders across government, business, healthcare, philanthropy and local communities to improve maternal health outcomes by focusing on fixing prenatal care, making sure all moms can deliver safely and providing twelve months of family support. These grants are part of an initial $100 million commitment announced on Sept. 10 to support state matching grants, high-impact partnerships and the infrastructure needed to scale solutions that work.

The investments in Arkansas and Kentucky will serve as a model for how states and private partners can work together to expand maternal care, particularly in rural communities.