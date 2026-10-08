United States: Governor Abbott Announces Blue Origin Expansion In Hutto

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Governor Greg Abbott today announced Blue Origin Manufacturing LLC is constructing an advanced manufacturing and operations campus in Hutto, with a $554,780,000 capital investment that will create more than 2,000 new jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $18,171,000 and a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $10,000 have been extended to Blue Origin.

“Texas is the launchpad to a future of possibilities,” said Governor Abbott. “Blue Origin’s sizeable expansion of their investment in Texas in support of their satellite communications network is testament to the state’s leadership in the advanced manufacturing and space industries. Texas offers innovative technology leaders the space, speed, and talent needed to rapidly scale operations.”

“Texas has long understood what it takes to lead in space exploration,” said Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp. “We’re proud to grow our footprint here in Texas, tap into the world-class talent this state has to offer, and help ensure America remains the leader in space innovation.”

“Blue Origin’s decision to expand in Hutto is a strong vote of confidence in Williamson County and the pro-business climate that makes Texas a destination for leading companies,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “This investment will bring high-quality career opportunities while strengthening Central Texas’ role in the aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries.”

“Blue Origin’s decision to invest more than half a billion dollars in Hutto and create more than 2,000 new great-paying jobs is a tremendous win for Williamson County,” said Representative Caroline Harris Davila. “This project will also create new opportunities for Williamson County businesses, contractors, and suppliers. This investment is yet another example of what is possible when we maintain a strong business environment, free from burdensome regulations and high taxes.”

“With this investment by Blue Origin and recent expansions by other industry leaders, Hutto is becoming an anchor point on the Highway 79 tech corridor,” said Hutto Mayor Mike Snyder. “Our policies and our approach to business are drawing in the kind of companies that create career opportunities, not just jobs. That’s what it takes to build a place where people want to live, work, and play.”

“Williamson County is thrilled to welcome Blue Origin to our community. This project will create thousands of high-paying jobs while making a significant investment in our students, schools, and future workforce — strengthening our community for generations to come,” said Williamson County Judge Steve Snell. “We thank Governor Abbott and the State for their efforts to secure this exciting opportunity.”

“Great economic development should strengthen the community alongside the economy,” said City of Hutto Director of Economic Development Cheney Gamboa. “Our residents want us to be thoughtful about how we grow and focus on creating lasting value. Blue Origin aligns with those priorities by bringing quality jobs, diversifying our tax base, and creating an opportunity for sustainable growth that supports the quality of life we want for Hutto today and well into the future.”

View more information about Blue Origin.

TEF is a performance-based grant, administered by the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office within the Office of the Governor, that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.