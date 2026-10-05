United States: ICE Lodges Detainer for Illegal Alien Charged with Sexually Assaulting a Minor in Tennessee

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The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking officials in Tennessee to not release an illegal alien who has been charged with sexually assaulting and exploiting a teenager in Nashville.

According to local reporting, Jerson Diaz-Diaz, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested and charged on September 23 with statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. He allegedly admitted in police interviews that he lied about his age to a 15-year-old girl, claiming he was 16, so that he could sexually assault her. Police also found a sexually exploitative video of the girl on his phone after he denied having such images of her.

ICE lodged a detainer for Diaz-Diaz with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department the same day he was arrested.

“This illegal alien is accused of raping a teenage girl after lying about his age to her,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Had it not been for the Biden Administration’s open borders, this predator would not have been allowed into our country and this horrible crime never would have happened. ICE has lodged a detainer with Davidson County, Tennessee asking officials there to cooperate with us and make sure this criminal never gets back out onto the streets.”

Diaz-Diaz illegally entered the country through Texas in March 2021 and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. He was then RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration.