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Today, the Justice Department announced charges involving 16 aliens in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes across the country. The cases include voting by aliens in federal elections, false claims of U.S. citizenship to register or vote, and false statements on citizenship applications.

Case details are as follows:

Middle District of Florida

Two aliens were charged for illegally voting in a federal election.

Italian national Andrea Catanese, 60, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged by federal indictment with voting by an alien, attempting to procure naturalization unlawfully, and making a false statement related to naturalization. Catanese allegedly voted in the 2024 general election, falsely stated he had never voted in a federal election on an Application for Naturalization, and then made the same false statement to an immigration official who was reviewing the application.

Bahamian national Terrance Patrick Evans, 37, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged by information with one count of voting by an alien. According to the information, Evans voted in the 2024 federal general election despite knowing that he was not a citizen of the United States.

Eastern District of Louisiana

Three aliens were indicted for illegally voting in a federal election.

Cuban national Pedro Pablo Ruiz, 68, a lawful permanent resident, has been indicted for illegal voting in a federal election. According to the indictment, Ruiz cast a ballot in the 2024 general election.

Mexican national Zianya Yllaly Zamorano, 34, a lawful permanent resident has been indicted for illegal voting in an election. According to the indictment, Zamorano cast a ballot in the 2024 general election.

Nicaraguan national Dudley Francisco Zeledon, 56, a lawful permanent resident has been charged in a two-count indictment for illegal voting in an election. According to the indictment, Zeldon cast a ballot in the 2024 primary and general elections.

Eastern District of Wisconsin

North Macedonian national Sara Luma, 30, a lawful permanent resident has been charged with Unlawfully Voting as a Non-Citizen. Luma allegedly voted in the 2024 general election. The criminal complaint further alleges Luma registered to vote on the same day as the election and signed the Wisconsin Voter Registration Application form falsely certifying that she was a citizen of the United States. Luma was interviewed by a federal law enforcement agent and admitted to registering and voting on Nov. 5, 2024.

District of Minnesota

Ten aliens have been charged in Minnesota for voter fraud.

Liberian national Bhator Konah Bryant, 61, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote. She is alleged to have falsely claimed United States citizenship when registering to vote on Oct. 18, 2024.

Lithuanian national Edvile Vaidoto Edmunds, 59, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of voting by alien. She is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota on Nov. 8, 2022. t

Ghanaian national Joshua Frederick Kofi Edzie, 63, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on two counts of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota on Aug. 11, and falsely claimed United States citizenship to vote on Oct. 23, 2024, and Aug. 11, 2026.

Liberian national Alan Barbu Kargbo, 48, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed U.S. citizenship in order to vote on Nov. 5, 2024.

German national Paul Kras, 78, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota on Nov. 5, 2024.

Bosnian national Fadil Rasim Ozegovic, 58, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on Nov. 5, 2024.

Brazilian national Aparecido Donizetti Padovan, 62, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on Nov. 5, 2024.

Liberian national Chris Adam Pettiquoi, 43, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on Nov. 5, 2024.

Canadian national Christian Liam Schenk, 47, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. He is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on Nov. 5, 2024.

South African national Hester Sophia Weihmann, 69, a lawful permanent resident has been charged on one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by alien. She is alleged to have voted illegally as an alien in Minnesota and falsely claimed United States citizenship in order to vote on Nov. 5, 2024.

A complaint, indictment, and information merely contain accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.