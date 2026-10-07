United States: Man Arrested and Charged for Role in Plotting to Conduct a Mass-Shooting Event in Support of ISIS at the Mall of America

Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, 18, of Richfield, Minnesota, was charged today by complaint with one count of knowingly receiving a firearm and ammunition in order to commit a federal crime of terrorism.

The FBI arrested the defendant on Oct. 6, and he made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright on Oct. 7.

“This individual allegedly obtained a weapon he hoped to use in a mass casualty attack in support of ISIS, but this FBI arrested him and put a stop to his plans,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Once again this FBI is moving more effectively than we ever have before at stopping terrorists before they can attack Americans – with over 1,100 individuals prevented from conducting attacks, over 4,000 foreign terrorist organization related disruptions and arrests, a 38% increase, and more. We will continue to use every resource we have to detect and prevent acts of terrorism and wipe out their networks all over the country. Thank you to FBI Minneapolis who did an outstanding job in the investigation and likely saved lives.”

“Mohamud allegedly sought to carry out a mass-casualty shooting at the Mall of America, expressing a desire to emulate some of the most horrific ISIS-inspired attacks in the United States, including the atrocities at Pulse Nightclub and 2025 New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “The National Security Division will continue to work closely with the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force to track down and prosecute ISIS-inspired terrorists in the United States.”

“As alleged in the criminal complaint, Mohamud took substantial steps to plot to murder innocent people in the name of ISIS,” said U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen for the District of Minnesota. “Such threats are taken seriously, and I commend the committed public servants of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the FBI, and my office, who work every day to stop them.”

According to the complaint, beginning in or about December 2024, Mohamud exchanged hundreds of messages through multiple social media and messaging applications with a confidential source. Mohamud expressed his desire to travel to Somalia to join a designated foreign terrorist organization to fight on its behalf. Mohamud also expressed a desire to commit a mass-casualty event in Minnesota by acquiring and using a firearm and ammunition. The defendant stated many times that if he was unable to travel overseas because of a lack of funds, he planned to carry out a mass-casualty event in Minnesota in support of ISIS.

In July 2026, Mohamud sent messages discussing his intent to carry out a mass-casualty shooting attack at the Mall of America because he claimed it was owned by Jews. He wrote that wanted to kill 30 to 60 people so no one would go there.

In August and September 2026, Mohamud continued to send messages discussing his intentions, including his plans to purchase a firearm and to recruit others to join him in committing the attack. Mohamud sent a selfie-style video of himself pledging allegiance to ISIS:

During the course of his communications, Mohamud stated that he wanted to commit an attack similar to those of the Pulse Nightclub mass-shooting in Orlando, the Bondi Beach mass-shooting in Australia, and the New Year’s Day vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans.

In September 2026, Mohamud expressed a desire to kill “kuffar” — a term used to refer to a non-Muslim. Mohamud identified Oct. 24 as the date of his planned attack. When the confidential source asked if there was a big gathering on Oct. 24, Mohamud indicated that there were would be numerous Asians and other “kuffar” celebrating at the Mall of America. Mohamud then sent a link to a “Hmong Arts Celebration” at the Mall of America.

In September 2026, Mohamud continued to send propaganda videos to the confidential source. A still shot from one of the propaganda videos sent by Mohamud is depicted below:

On Oct. 6, the FBI arranged to sell to Mohamud, through an undercover FBI employee, an AK-47 assault rifle, four 30-round magazines, and approximately 200 rounds of ammunition. The FBI rendered the AK-47 rifle inert prior to the transaction. The FBI arrested Mohamud shortly after he paid about $600 cash for the rifle, magazines, and ammunition and had those items in his possession. During the sale of the firearm and ammunition, Mohamud reaffirmed his plan to use the firearm and ammunition to shoot people at the Mall of America.

This case was the result of an investigation by the FBI, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Bloomington Police Department, with assistance from IRS Criminal Investigation.

This case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorney Ryan White of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Bejar for the District of Minnesota.

A complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.