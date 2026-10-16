United States: Secretary Mullin Oversees Deportation Flights Out of Arizona

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On Friday, United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin oversaw several deportation flights out of Phoenix, Arizona that removed dangerous illegal aliens back to Mexico, including pedophiles, violent assailants, drug traffickers, drunk drivers, burglars, and gang members.

All of the illegal aliens on the deportation flights were from Mexico.

“Today we oversaw more deportation flights being carried out in Phoenix, Arizona, removing dangerous illegal aliens from our country and sending them back to Mexico,” said Secretary Mullin. “Among those we deported were pedophiles, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and gang members. The American people voted for mass deportations, and that’s exactly what we’re giving them. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are removing dangerous illegals like these from our communities and from our country every single day. We will not stop until we have deported as many illegals as possible, so that we can make America safe again.”

Among the illegal aliens who were deported are:

Jaime Velasquez Orozco, whose criminal history includes convictions for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, assault with intent to rape, inflict corporal injury: spouse/cohabitant, first-degree burglary, battery, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, hit-and-run with property damage, and possession of a controlled substance in California. He entered the United States illegally at an unknown date and location. Following his criminal convictions, an Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal on October 6, 2026.

Jiovany Baray-Acosta, whose criminal history includes convictions for aggravated driving under the influence – passenger under 15, possession of narcotic drugs for sale (cocaine), and possession of weapon by prohibited person, and an arrest for kidnapping-seize vehicle/other transportation in Arizona. He illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location, and was deported in 2016. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – in August 2021. DHS reinstated his prior removal order on October 9, 2026.

Noe Ochoa Torres, whose criminal history includes convictions for child abuse – negligently causing serious bodily injury, sex assault – child, and possession of marijuana – over 50 pounds and arrests for sex assault on a child in a position of trust – victim under 15 and sex assault on a child – pattern of abuse. He was lawfully admitted to the United States in 1990, and was deported in April 2001 following his criminal convictions. He illegally re-entered the country at an unknown date and location and was deported for a second time after an Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal on April 5, 2006. He then illegally entered the country for a THIRD time at an unknown date and location.

Luis Antonio Vasquez Encinas, whose criminal history includes a conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under 15 in Arizona. He was lawfully admitted to the United States in March 2023 and illegally overstayed his authorized period after it expired in April 2023. An Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal on July 8, 2026.

German Garcia-Ordonez, whose criminal history includes a conviction for assault and battery in the presence of a minor in Oklahoma. He has previously been deported FOUR times: 1997, 1998, and twice in 1999, before illegally re-entering the country at an unknown date and location. An Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal on June 24, 1999.

Filiberto Preciado-Gamboa, an 18th Street gang member whose criminal history includes a conviction for battery on spouse/ex-spouse/relationship and arrests for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, possession of a controlled substance, and shoplifting in California. He first illegally entered the United States through California in December 2005, and was arrested and deported by the U.S. Border Patrol. He then illegally re-entered the United States – a felony – at an unknown date and location. An Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal on March 27, 2025.

Jose Cruz Estrada, whose criminal history includes convictions for assault causing bodily injury – family, terroristic threats, driving while intoxicated, and evading arrest in Texas. He first illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location, and was deported in April 2001. He then illegally re-entered the United States through Texas in August 2001 and was deported again after an Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal on January 13, 2004. He then illegally entered the United States for a THIRD time at an unknown date and location.

Rolando Carbajal Villegas, whose criminal history includes convictions for TWO counts of driving while intoxicated and assault in Texas. He illegally entered the United States through Texas in February 2009 and was deported the following month. He then illegally re-entered the country at an unknown date and location. An Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal on September 30, 2026.

Rolando Carbajal Villegas, whose criminal history includes convictions for TWO counts of driving while intoxicated and assault in Texas. He illegally entered the United States through Texas in February 2009 and was deported the following month. He then illegally re-entered the country at an unknown date and location. An Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal on September 30, 2026.

Octavio Felipe-Olivera, whose criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence and disturbing the peace in Idaho. He illegally entered the United States and was deported THREE times in 2007, before illegally re-entering the country at an unknown date and location.