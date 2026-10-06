United States: Systems Selected for JIATF 401 Directed-Energy Counter-Drone Pilot Program

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The Department of War announced the directed-energy systems selected following the Joint Interagency Task Force 401’s (JIATF-401) counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) directed energy pilot program, marking the next phase of efforts to expand the operational use of high-energy laser (HEL) and high-powered microwave (HPM) capabilities across the homeland.

Systems selected for the pilot include:

AeroVironment Palletized High-Energy Laser system

Epirus Leonidas High-Powered Microwave system

Kord Firefly High-Energy Laser system

Boeing Compact Laser Weapon system

“High-energy lasers and high-powered microwave systems are tools that can be effectively used in a layered drone defense,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF 401. “This pilot program will test these capabilities in an operational environment so we can understand how best to integrate and sustain them to defend the homeland.”

Directed by the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, the pilot will evaluate these systems’ performance providing real-time data and feedback on the systems’ requirements, costs, and best practices.

JIATF-401 is conducting this pilot program in close coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), U.S. Northern Command and the Services. Earlier this year, JIATF-401 partnered with the FAA to conduct a safety risk assessment during a live-fire HEL demonstration at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. As a result of this testing, the FAA determined that the system posed minimal risk to the National Airspace System and established a framework for continued coordination.

“There is no silver bullet, or one size fits all solution to countering the threat of drones,” Ross said. “Directed energy gives commanders another option within a layered defense, complementing existing counter-UAS capabilities with a scalable, safe, and effective way to respond to drone threats. This pilot program will give us vital information in a real-world environment so we can employ these systems to protect the homeland.”

While these systems represent the first capabilities selected for the pilot program, the DoW and JIATF-401 will continue to evaluate additional directed-energy technologies. In December, the Department will host a directed-energy shoot-off at Dugway Proving Ground to assess additional high-energy laser and high-powered microwave systems to identify promising capabilities for future operational use.