United States: U.S. Department of Education Expands its Investigation into Swarthmore College Over New Allegations of Antisemitism

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On the third anniversary of the brutal attack on Israel, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) is expanding its investigation into Swarthmore College over complaints that it has not adequately and promptly responded to particularly egregious antisemitic propaganda on campus. OCR will determine whether the institution violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI) by allowing or failing to meaningfully respond to antisemitic harassment.

Three years ago today, Hamas terrorists tortured, raped, burned alive, and otherwise brutally massacred roughly 1,200 innocent people, and kidnapped roughly 250 more, locking them in underground dungeons and subjecting them to further abuse. Near the anniversary of this fateful day, the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Swarthmore College saw fit to release a video depicting an Israeli soldier being doused in gasoline and burnt in effigy.

With the backdrop of this burning soldier, SJP displayed the message “Long Live Al-Aqsa Flood,” using the term Hamas terrorists coined to describe the horrific October 7th massacres. The video then shows the burning Israeli soldier under a Palestinian flag and proceeds to call on supporters to go “All Out” at rallies on October 6 and October 7, 2026. In the context in which that call is presented, “All Out” appears to be a call to violence.

“On the third anniversary of October 7th, these new allegations underscore that radicalism and antisemitism are incompatible with safe learning environments,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “If Swarthmore has in fact turned a blind eye to such provocation—using the most horrific acts of violence against Jews since the Holocaust as a propaganda tool—someone is asleep at the wheel. The Trump Administration will never allow students to be subjected to an unsafe learning environment. It appears the college’s leaders have cravenly allowed this to happen; therefore, OCR will thoroughly investigate Swarthmore College to determine whether the school violated Title VI. Every student must have equal treatment under the law.”