United States: U.S. Department of Education Launches Multiple Investigations Based on Reports of Staff-on-Student Sexual Misconduct

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As part of its nationwide initiative to crack down on “Pass the Trash” practices, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) today opened investigations into various school districts based on allegations of staff-on-student sexual misconduct. OCR will determine whether the districts’ handling of alleged sexual harassment, including sexual assault, by district teachers, administrators, and other school personnel violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).

OCR launched a directed investigation into the New York City Department of Education for its alleged systemic and disturbing pattern of enabling abuse in schools. According to reporting, nearly two thousand complaints filed under the state’s Child Victims Act accuse a school, educator, or staff member of sexual abuse. What is most chilling is that instead of protecting the students to ensure these incidents would never happen again, the schools allegedly allowed the accused to evade punishment and resign. Or, even worse, New York City allegedly let educators named in complaints remain in their job, even after a settlement.

Additionally, OCR is opening an investigation into Jefferson County Public Schools, which has faced intense scrutiny and parent-led protests regarding systematic staff misconduct, including at least four recent staff arrests for sexually assaulting students on campus.

OCR is opening additional investigations into school districts in California, Georgia, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia, alleging that the districts failed to respond as required to reports of staff-on-student sexual misconduct allegations. These investigations will examine reports across these districts that include allegations that a teacher touched the private parts of young elementary school girls in the classroom; a paraprofessional assigned to work with a student with a disability sexually harassed the student in question; a coach groped female student athletes; a staff member groomed a middle school student; and more unsettling accounts.

“Sexual misconduct in schools, especially by the adults entrusted with students’ care, is insidious. Schools have a duty to protect students from sexual harassment in schools and to respond appropriately when sexual misconduct occurs, especially when the predatory behavior is committed by school staff,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “Parents and families should be able to send their kids to school without fear that they will be targeted by school staff. By opening these investigations, our message is clear: we will always protect our children so parents should never have to wonder if their kids are safe at school.”