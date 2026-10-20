United States: U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon Delivers Remarks on Trump Administration’s K-12 Accomplishments

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Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon delivered remarks as part of her “The Next 250: American Education” speaking series. The Secretary is delivering these speeches to highlight the Trump Administration’s K-12 education, workforce, and higher education accomplishments, and to lay out the vision for the next 250 years of education in our nation.

Secretary McMahon kicked off her speaking series addressing K-12 students at American Preparatory Academy in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her speech highlighted the Trump Administration’s unprecedented progress in returning education authority to state and local leaders; investing in meaningful learning and proven academic interventions; and expanding education choice for millions of American students and families.

Some highlights of the speech include:

“American schooling, for generations, was the envy of the world. Our classrooms were grounded in the fundamentals of reading, math, and science. Every morning, students stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and they learned the history of the country they were growing up to inherit. Children were truly known, not merely enrolled; parents were active partners in their children’s learning; and communities understood that educating the next generation was too important a responsibility to hand off to someone far away.”

“In every decision we make, we are not asking what’s better for growing government power, ideological agendas, or bureaucrats’ careers. We are returning education to its most basic obligation: to nurture the God-given potential of our children.”

“As we right-size federal involvement in education, this Administration has fundamentally shifted decision‑making in this country—lifting authority out of the hands of distant administrators in Washington, DC, and placing it back with those who know best how to meet students’ day-to-day learning needs: teachers, local, and state education leaders.”

“This school — and all of you here — remind us that education begins not in Washington, but in the hearts and homes of parents who shape their children’s futures, joined by teachers and communities who lift those dreams higher.”