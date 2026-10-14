United States: U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon Visits Minnesota on Returning Education to the States Tour

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Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visited Minnesota as part of her Returning Education to the States Tour.

Secretary McMahon began her visit at Great Oaks Academy, a public charter school serving students in grades K-10. The visit included a student choir ensemble performance, a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance in Latin, and a presentation by a fifth-grade poetry class. Afterward, she participated in a Teachers Roundtable to discuss instructional practices and faculty experiences.

Next, Secretary McMahon toured Dakota County Technical College to see how students are preparing for in-demand industries, observing programs for veterinary technology, process technology, and electrical linework. Following the tour, she joined members of the Minnesota State Legislature for a lunch and roundtable discussion focused on returning more education decision-making back to the state and local levels.

Alongside U.S. Representatives Brad Finstad and Pete Stauber, Secretary McMahon wrapped the day at Rochester Community and Technical College. The group toured the campus’s hands-on training labs, checking out the dental simulation, peace officer simulation, and automotive spaces.

“Minnesota is the 44th stop on the Returning Education to the States Tour,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “What our visits across the state make clear is that a truly responsive education system cannot be driven by federal mandates. From foundational civics and early literacy to high-tech medical and trade labs, success happens when local educators and state leaders have the autonomy to build programs that directly match the unique academic and workforce needs of their own communities.”