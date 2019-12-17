United Airlines is opening a gateway to The Bahamas through the United States’ western state of Colorado, according to a press release from the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (MOTA), which added that flights will begin in March of 2020.

According to the MOTA, the airline will launch a Saturday-only, nonstop flight between Denver International Airport and Lynden Pindling International Airport on March 7.

“For the first time ever, travelers from the Denver area can take advantage of non-stop flights to Nassau, The Bahamas, just in time for spring 2020 travel,” the release stated.

“The new service, operated by a B737-800, offers 166 seats each week.”

Flights during the opening month appear in the airline’s website at a little more than $450 for the four-hour flight.

Minister of Tourism & Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said in the release that the new flight will allow easier access to The Bahamas for Denver residents and the surrounding area.

“We are thrilled that our partners at United Airlines are increasing service, giving Denver and surrounding-area residents a more accessible way of traveling to our beautiful country,” said D’Aguilar.

The release added: “The service also allows for enhanced connectivity to the island nation’s capital city of Nassau for travelers departing from cities in the U.S. West Coast and northwest region including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Boise, Idaho and Seattle, Washington.”

According to the release, United will annually suspend the flight during the traditional off-peak travel season in August through October.

“Those wishing to fly away to the out islands from Nassau, including the Exumas, Eleuthera, Andros and more, can then take a local 20-minute hopper flight from Nassau to their final destination,” the release stated.