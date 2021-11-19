BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 19, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Championship race for the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League begun in earnest on Thursday evening November 18 with the first set of best-of-three semi-final encounters held at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre.

Top seed, and former champion team, Unity Domino Club faced fourth seed Sylvers Domino Club, a team that is in the final four for the very first time, while defending champion team and second seed Tabernacle Domino Club faced third seed Mansion Domino Club.

The first game saw Sylvers, captained by Octavia Huggins-Sewell, start on a high note scoring the first game, and were leading 3-1, 4-2 and 8-5 when the Unity pair of Bernard Wilson and Everton Boon on Table Two pulled one back to reduce the deficit to 8-6.

Playing on Table One for Unity, Simeon ‘Cuban’ Liburd and Antonio ‘Mash’ Phillip made it to 100 points before Sylvers could earn a single point to give them a bonus game. Table one did the same, and with two quick bonus games coming through on Table One, it gave Unity the undisputed overall 14-8 win.

Though on losing side, Ken Barrette of Sylvers Domino Club seen in action. Looking on is Unity’s Captain Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins.

The second game between defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club and Mansion Domino Club was a very tight one, where Mansion won the first game before Tabernacle won the next four straight games.

However, the game ended up being a see-saw one with Mansion having the slight edge as they were leading 12-10 when the pair of Ryan St. Marie and Lorna Francis for Tabernacle raced to 100 points before the Mansion players could get a point and with the ensuing bonus game, scores levelled at 12-12.

It was, however, not Tabernacle’s lucky evening as their opponents came back to win the decisive final game, a feat which gave Mansion Domino Club the 13-12 win.

Second in the best-of-three games will be played on Tuesday November 23 at the same venue, and if Unity and Mansion win, they will proceed on to the finals of the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League. But should either Tabernacle and/or Sylvers win, it will call for the tie-breaker third game that will be played on Thursday November 25 for the finalists to be known.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which is the longest running such league in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s), Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

According to results returned in the Best of the Rest competition on Wednesday evening November 17, Phillips Domino which had the best results received a bye. Order of play on Monday November 22 when Best of the Rest competition continues will therefore have Saddlers Domino Club coming up against Guinness Domino Club, while Small Corner Bar Domino Club will face Unstoppable Domino Club.

All games will be held at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre starting from 7:00 p.m.