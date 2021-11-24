BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 24, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Former champion team Unity Domino Club and Mansion Domino Club ensured there would be no third game in the best-of-three semi-finals when on Tuesday November 23 they powered their way into the finals of the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League.

Not making it into the finals were defending champion team, Tabernacle Domino Club, which fell at the hands of Mansion Domino Club, and Sylvers Domino Club felled by Unity Domino Club in classic supercharged games played at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre.

Former champion team Unity, out to reclaim the coveted crown beat Sylvers 14-9, while Mansion brought an end to defending champion Tabernacle’s chance to retain the title won last year by beating them 13-8.

When the semi-finalists first met on Thursday November 18, Unity beat Sylvers 14-8 and the scores were not very different in the second of the best-of-three semi-final games when the former champion team beat the new entrant into the league’s semi-finals Sylvers 14-9, other than the drama and pure energy put in by Unity players.

The game started with Unity leading 4-0 before Sylvers earned a single game. When the game got to 5-2 in favour of Unity, Simeon ‘Cuban’ Liburd and Davin Henry playing on Table Two managed 100 points before Sylvers could earn a single point, to earn a bonus game and move the scores to 7-2.

Sylvers, the only team captained by a female, fought back and levelled the scores at 7-7 but before they could celebrate, Unity went three up to 10-7 in their favour. Even before Sylvers players could even organise themselves, they got hit by two 0-100 games as Bernard Wilson and Everton Boon for Unity on Table 1 raced to 100 points, and before even the scorer could write on the scoreboard, on Table 2 Captain Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins and Antonio ‘Mash’ Phillip reported a 100-0 win that gave Unity the commanding 12-8 lead.

With Unity needing only one game to sail into the finals, Sylvers grabbed one game on Table Two to have the points at 12-9 in Unity’s favour. Captain Rawlins of Unity, this time playing with Davin Henry raced to 100 points before Sylvers players realised what was happening to them, which left former champion team with the 14-9 win at 10:22 p.m. which assured them a place in the finals.

In the second semi-final game, defending champion Tabernacle started with promise by grabbing the first game, and when leading 4-3, Cremoy Aggard and Thomas Henderson on Table Two won a bonus game to allow Mansion take a 5-4 lead. Before Tabernacle knew that they had been hit, the same pair of Aggard and Henderson raced to a follow-up 100-0 win to earn them another bonus game for a 7-4 lead.

At one time Mansion led 10-5, but Tabernacle reduced the deficit to 10-8 in favour of Mansion, after which Mansion upped their game and won another three games, with Calvin Farrell and Cremoy Aggard taking the final wining game at 10:47 p.m. for the overall 13-8 win.

According to the league’s Public Relations Officer, Allington Berridge, former champion team Unity Domino Club will meet Mansion Domino Club for the first best-of-three games final encounter on Tuesday November 30 at the same venue. No date, as at the time of going to press, had been set yet for the third/fourth place clash between Tabernacle Domino Club and Sylvers Domino Club.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which is the longest running such league in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s), Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

In the meantime, domino action continues tonight Wednesday November 24 with Best of Rest round robin eliminations, where Phillips Domino Club will be coming up against Unstoppable Domino Club, while tomorrow Thursday Phillips Domino Club will be facing Saddlers Domino Club.

Bernard Wilson of Unity Domino Club makes a calculated move as his team beat Sylvers Domino Club 14-9, to reach the finals of the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League.