Examining famous quotes could be very inspiring at times.

In talking about those of us who like to say that what we have, we got it on our own, George Burton Adams dealt with that very nicely:

“There is no such thing as a ‘self-made’ man. We are made up of thousands of others. Everyone who has ever done a kind deed for us, or spoken one word of encouragement to us, has entered into the make-up of our character and of our thoughts, as well as our success.”

In St. Kitts and Nevis we talk a lot about unity, in fact we just started on the second term of a unity government, but Stephen Chbosky describes unity this way;

“And all the books you’ve read have been read by other people. And all the songs you’ve loved have been heard by other people. And that girl that’s pretty to you is pretty to other people. And that if you looked at these facts when you were happy, you would feel great because you are describing ‘unity’”

And in the words of Theodore Bikel; “No doubt, unity is something to be desired, to be striven for, but it cannot be willed by mere declarations”.

Mehmet Murat Ildan seemed to have had current St. Kitts and Nevis in mind when he wrote;

“An honourable man is fair even to his enemies; a dishonourable man is unfair even to his friends! Courage is an act of grace when it is not required; it originates from an inner necessity to honour, love, and cherish people, and respect oneself. When you live with dignity no man will ever take it.”

Many voters of St. Kitts and Nevis are in stock. They cannot bring themselves to believe that all the campaigning together as Unity really meant nothing.

Although by Saturday morning June 6, a majority of seats were declared for Unity, the country was without a government for more than a day.

Factions of Unity were banking on a loss for Hamilton, and Labour three and the three from Nevis would form a government.

Was Dr. Douglas really in Nevis on Saturday ?

Did Grant and Powell go to see the Governor General on Sunday and if they did, what was their mission?

Forget what politicians tell you. They are not concerned about what you think or what you feel, or what you want to see happen. They are in it for themselves

How else could it be when they all appeared on platforms saying how united they are, and that Timothy Harris is the best prime minister ever, yet hours after the election, they were scheming to pull the rug from under him?

” The greatest want of the world is the want of men-men who will not be bought or sold; men who in their inmost souls are true and honest; men who do not fear to call sin by its right name; men whose conscience is as true to duty as the needle to the pole; men who will stand for the right though the heavens fall.”

E G White