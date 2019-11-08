A hamstrung Unstoppable Domino Club, with only four players, fought off a late onslaught to beat Guinness Domino Club 14-10 at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project Thursday evening to claim the third position in the 24th annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League competition.

The first two games opened with Unstoppable claiming the first 11 points on table two, and shortly thereafter Guinness opening with 13 points from table one as the two losing semi-finalists met in a one-off match.

The tide soon turned in Unstoppable’s favour as it won six straight games for a comfortable 6-0 lead as sponsor of the league, Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, joined the spectators. Dr. Harris had just returned from Barbados where he had led a St. Kitts and Nevis delegation to the 2019 Caribbean Forum.

With the prime minister looking on, Guinness earned two straight games from table one, and table two followed the trend to add another game. Table one amassed yet another two games, and table two added one, and then Casey Johnson and Bernette Browne hit the 100 points mark before Unstoppable could score a single point, earning them a bonus game to give Guinness an 8-6 lead.

Fighting back, Captain Samuel Wilson of Unstoppable won a game playing opposite Loinston Fahie, and in the next game it reached the 100 points before Guinness players could return a single point, giving them a bonus game for a narrow 9-8 lead. Guinness won two straight games from table one, and Unstoppable won a game from table two to level the scores at 10-10.

Unstoppable then sought to punish Guinness when from table one Delroy ‘Beard Man’ Liburd and Wazim Barry earned a bonus game to send the scores to 12-10 in their favour.

Before Guinness players could react, Unstoppable Captain Samuel Wilson and player Loinston Fahie from table two attained a clear 100 points to their opponent’s nil points for a bonus game to end the encounter with an emphatic 14-10 win for them to claim the third position in the longest running domino league in the country.

Player Keithley Gaskin of Guinness initially helped with the tallying of the scores from both tables until the job was taken over by veteran domino player Ashton Williams of Parsons Domino Club.

Domino action continues on Sunday at 4 p.m. with the final encounter between Unity Patriots Domino Club and Small Corner Bar Domino Club for the best-of-the-rest championship title at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

Past champions Unity Patriots emerged the winners when the two teams met for their first encounter Nov. 3 at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, If they can repeat that feat on Sunday, they will be declared the 2019 best-of-the-rest champions. Should Small Corner Bar emerge the winner, a super 100 game serving as a tie breaker will be played thereafter.