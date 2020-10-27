ROAD TOWN, BVI–Junior Minister of Tourism, Sharie B. de Castro has announced that the Government of the Virgin Islands will be covering the cost for the first 1,000 persons who register for the Tourism Certification Training Program.

De Castro said this is to ensure that persons take full advantage of the training.

She added, “This is your Government honoring our promise to invest in our people, while ensuring that we prioritize the safety of our Territory and guest as we engage our reopening strategy.”

The Junior Minister and champion for the program said, “In preparation for the December reopening of our tourism sector, we are happy to announce that the HLSCC Tourism Certification Training Program which will establish the benchmark standards for industry personal providing service to guests in the new regular has commenced.”

The Tourism Certification Training was launched on October 9 and will be offered through the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College. The program was developed under the internationally recognized certification “START”- the Skills, Task, and Results Training under the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute.

The course covers 12 of the major line-level positions in the hospitality industry and teaches the skills and tasks necessary to do each job. In addition, the student also learns about other areas including the lodging industry, guest service, professionalism and safety.