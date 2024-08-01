Urban Renewal Camps In GB Close Out on Successful Note

- Advertisement -

Freeport, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

– Urban Renewal’s summer program in Grand Bahama officially ended on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Over 250 youngsters from six Urban Renewal summer camps throughout the island gathered at the Pineridge Urban Renewal Center for a closing out party, that featured comic characters, lots of food, bouncing castles and games.

“This is the perfect way to close out what has been another successful summer camp and band camp,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Cordel Lee Capron, Officer in charge of Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama.

The summer camp was held for two weeks at six Urban Renewal Centers, including Pineridge, Seahorse Village, East End, West End, Eight Mile Rock and Marco City. During camp there was a lot of learning taking place each day during the two-week stint. There were subjects on Bahamian history, Mathematics and English. Sporting activities.

“Life lessons are taught not only in classrooms, but even during sport and fellowship,” said Capron. “So, when these kids come together in this program, while they do learn basic things, we also try to show them how they can learn everyday life skills that will become more important for them as they get older.

“To be able to shape the minds of these young people in a positive way is most important to us as an organization and it should be important to us overall as a nation. If we can get the attention of the youth in the early stages of their lives, give them structure and development.”

Capron admitted that this year’s camp was bigger than anticipated, but they were able to accommodate all of the students. He said Urban Renewal’s summer program has caught on among parents and children alike on the island, simply because it also promotes its Urban Renewal Band.

“That means that those children who are interested in learning how to play an instrument or those who may already know how to play an instrument, can come to this camp and improve their skill,” added Capron.

“The Urban renewal Band has become popular, and many children are attracted to the possibilities of the band.”

ASP Capron, who was recently appointed the Officer in charge of Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama, said that there are several initiatives on the table to improve the Urban Renewal Program. One of those plans he’s hoping would come to fruition as early as the end of this year.

“It is our intention and hope that by the end of the year that we would have fully established a 100-piece marching band in the Grand Bahama district, in addition to a 100-voice children’s choir,” said Capron.

Capron thanked all of the corporate sponsors of this year’s summer camp, who made the event possible. He also thanked all of the workers, organizers, band directors and everyone involved at the Urban Renewal centers. Capron thanked the parents and guardians for ensuring that the kids were present each day of the camp.